Bonnie M. Fay, 83, of Watseka, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was born on October 8, 1936 in Watseka, the daughter of Herman Jesse and Florice Verna (Flatley) Morecraft. Bonnie married Tom Fay on August 14, 1981 in Watseka. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2009.

Bonnie is survived by two children, Cathie (Harry) Chamberlain of Collegeville, PA and Michael (Erin) Parkinson of Sioux Falls, SD; step-children, Myron (Mary) Fay of Trenton, Brian Fay of Warroad, MN and Renee (Frank) Posillico of Port St. Lucie, FL; one brother, Merle (Janice) Morecraft of Guthrie, OK; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seventeen step-grandchildren; twenty-three step-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and close friends.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: James "Buck" Morecraft, Herbert "Jack" Morecraft, Robert Morecraft, Jeanatta Hobaugh and Edith Crouch.

Bonnie worked at the JCPenney Catalog Department. She then was a Bank Teller at the Drive-Up window at First Trust and Savings Bank in Watseka, where she retired after 29 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, tending her flowers, fishing with Tom and drawing. Most importantly, Bonnie loved being with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was famous for mailing her individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies to family and friends all over the world.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00am until the 1:00pm Funeral Service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Courthouse Museum.



