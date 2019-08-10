|
Braeden "Bubba" Vincent Seabert, 19, of Watseka passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Springfield, MO. He was born November 23, 1999 in Watseka, the son of Jamin H. Seabert and Crystal J. Tiarks.
Braeden is survived by his mother, Crystal Tiarks of Watseka; three sisters, Gracie Seabert of Watseka, Abby Cyr of Reeds Spring, MO; and Kinzie Seabert of Reeds Spring, MO; one brother, Jakin Seabert of Reeds Spring, MO; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Sue Seabert of Martinton; maternal grandparents, Pam and Mick Thurston of Watseka; maternal grandfather, Mike "Opa" Tiarks; maternal great-grandfather, Herb Clatterbuck and friend, Janice of Watseka; maternal great-grandmother, Joan Tiarks of Clifton; three uncles and aunts, Brian and Lezlie Tiarks and their children, Chandler, Joseph, and Amelia; Paul and Stephanie Tiarks and children, Delia and Eli; Stacey and Jason Lareau and children, Caleb, Josh, Kimmy, and Tabby; and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Braeden was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Jamin H. and Kim Seabert; great grandmothers, Norma Clatterbuck and Ruth Whitlow; and great grandfather, Herbert Tiarks.
Braeden was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. He was a 2018 graduate of Watseka Community High School where he was a member of the Watseka Marching Warriors. He loved fishing, food, hunting, and his dog, Apollo.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka with Fr. Dan Belanger officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WCHS Band Boosters or Braeden Seabert Memorial Fund at Iroquois Federal.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019