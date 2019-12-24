Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp Funeral Home
201 West Jones
Milford, IL 60953
(815) 889-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Musk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Musk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian D. Musk Obituary
Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford passed away December 14, 2019 at his home in Milford. He was born June 24, 1969 in Kankakee, the son of Paul J. and Linda (DePatis) Musk. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Musk.

Mr. Musk is survived by his four sons, Michael J. (Gabriela) Musk of Watseka, Tyler D. (Lauren) Musk of Watseka, Joshua N. Musk of Milford, and Jonathan L. Musk of Watseka; one grandson, Liam Michael Musk of Watseka; his mother and step father, Linda (Ron) Morrical of Watseka; one sister, Julie (Rob) Simpson of West Chester, OH; and paternal grandmother, Alice Musk of Hoopeston.

Brian was an auto mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

Memorials may be made to Family's Wishes.

Please share a memory of Brian at www.knappfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -