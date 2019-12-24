|
|
Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford passed away December 14, 2019 at his home in Milford. He was born June 24, 1969 in Kankakee, the son of Paul J. and Linda (DePatis) Musk. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Musk.
Mr. Musk is survived by his four sons, Michael J. (Gabriela) Musk of Watseka, Tyler D. (Lauren) Musk of Watseka, Joshua N. Musk of Milford, and Jonathan L. Musk of Watseka; one grandson, Liam Michael Musk of Watseka; his mother and step father, Linda (Ron) Morrical of Watseka; one sister, Julie (Rob) Simpson of West Chester, OH; and paternal grandmother, Alice Musk of Hoopeston.
Brian was an auto mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to Family's Wishes.
Please share a memory of Brian at www.knappfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019