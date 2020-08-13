



Brian J. DeLahr, 61, of Watseka, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Watseka, the son of Marvin L. Sr. and Carolyn R. (Alcorn) DeLahr. Brian married Janet Aneston in June of 2017 in Watseka.



Brian is survived by his wife Janet DeLahr of Manteno; one son Brian DeLahr Jr. of Watseka; three daughters Carolyn DeLahr of Chillicothe, Jacqueline DeLahr of Manteno and Taralyn (Jared) Duby of Romeoville; his mother Carolyn DeLahr of Watseka; one sister Anna (Brian) Benoit of Gibson City; three brothers Marvin DeLahr Jr., Steven DeLahr, and Philip (Kandi) DeLahr, all of Watseka; and eleven grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father Marvin DeLahr Sr. and a grandson Brendan Rose.



Brian was a member of ABATE of Illinois-State Line Riders, and Watseka City Auxillary Police for several years. He enjoyed being outdoors – hunting, fishing, woodworking and being on his Harley. Brian was an auto mechanic for many years. He was then a Truck Driver for Tate & Lyle and C&L Trucking for over 20 years.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00pm until the funeral service at 3:00pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Chaplain Jonnie Kay Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life.





