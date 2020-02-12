|
Brian Keith Woodby, age 50, of Milford passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born on March 30, 1969 in Brook, Indiana, the son of Lonnie Gene and Sharon (Kissack) Woodby.
Brian is survived by two sons Joshua (Ashley) Krueger of Windsor, CO and Matthew Capocasa of Milford; one daughter Tiffany (Keegan) Capocasa of Watseka; his mother Sharon Woodby of Milford; three brothers Mark (Amy) Woodby of Stockland, Kevin (Georgia) Woodby of Milford and Bubba (Deb) Moore of Watseka; one sister Kristie Woodby of Milford; one sister-in-law Terri Woodby of Milford two grandsons Clayton and Mason Krueger of Windsor, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Lonnie Gene Woodby and his brother Ronnie Lee Woodby.
Brian worked for Stockland Service for 15 years, and was lovingly known as ""the tire guy"". He enjoyed truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies and listening to country western music; but most of all, Brian loved spending time with his family, especially at family cookouts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at Milford Christian Church. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior, also at Milford Christian Church. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to the or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020