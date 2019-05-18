Carol A. Trombley, 68, of Crescent City passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Carol was born August 22, 1950 in Watseka, the daughter of Thomas and Opal (Parks) Ponton and they preceded her in death.
Mrs. Trombley is survived by two sons, Christopher (Laurie) Trombley of Bradley and Daniel Trombley of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Betty Waters of Danville and Lynne (Gary) Bulman of AZ; two brothers, Rick (Kathy) Ponton of Watseka and Thomas (Dinees) Ponton of VA; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Carol was the owner and operator of The Porky Barn in Watseka for over twenty-five years.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 also at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable.
Memorials may be made to .
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from May 18 to May 24, 2019