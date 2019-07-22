Catherine Buhrmester, 56, of Watseka passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born December 28, 1962 in Kankakee, the daughter of James and Sandra (Donaldson) Warner and they preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, two brothers, James Warner and Stacey Warner; one sister-in-law, Katherine Warner; her grandmother, Darlene Donaldson; one son, Dean Buhrmester; and one daughter, Rebecca Buhrmester.

Catherine married Gary Buhrmester at Milford Christian Church on August 24, 2001 and he survives. In addition to her husband, Catherine is survived by four daughters, Christine Farahs of Gardner, Jammie (Roger) Brys of Watseka, Missy Buhrmester of Momence, and Breanna (Paulo Lara) Buhrmester of Donna, TX; one son, Steven Buhrmester of Seattle, WA; one sister, Shaunda Jenkins of Hobbs, NM; one brother, Brian Warner of Hobbs, NM; 5 grandchildren, Johnathan Buhrmester, Patrick Farahs, Meghan Buhrmester, Amaya Buhrmester, and Hazel Lara; one great grandson, Oliver; two uncles, Carl Donaldson of AL and Charlie Donaldson of Rockford; six aunts, Toyna Sarcent of Cissna Park, Sharon Stalnecker of Kankakee, Mary Klonowski of Danforth, Carlene Jester of OK, Donna Montague of Bradley, and Lois McFaren of FL; special friends, Tammy Kilgore, Don Breky, "Gump", and Gwen Childress; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Buhrmester loved her grandchildren, making jewelry, listening to music, playing her Nintendo DS, watching scary movies, shopping, cooking, and baking.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family's Wishes.

Please share a memory of Catherine at www.knappfuneralhomes.com Published in Times Republic from July 22 to July 24, 2019