Charlene Perkins

Charlene Perkins Obituary
Charlene Perkins, 72, died February 29, 2020, after a long illness. She died at her home in Fairmont, MN.
Mrs. Perkins was born February 28, 1948.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Reeder Milford, IL and one sister, Barbara Kay Land, of Hoopeston, IL. 
She is survived by: Sister: Judy Hart, Milford, IL; Brother: Dick Reeder, Milford, IL; Sons: Robert Perkins Danville, IL; Jeff Perkins, Knox, IN; Duane Scott Perkins, Kentland, IN; Daughter: Letha (Lea) Varney, Urbana, IL; Grandchildren: Zachary Patterson, Monticello, IL; Lucas Patterson, Champaign, IL; Tiffany Perkins Campbellsville, KY; Alexis and Lola Perkins, Danville, IL; Great grandchildren: Layla Patterson, Monticello, IL
A Memorial is to be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford, IL on March 14, 2020 at 12pm.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020
