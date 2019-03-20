Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Andrew Allen, 90, of Cissna Park passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka, IL. He was born on July 26, 1928 in Goodwine at the Family Farm, the son of Roy and Myrtle (Gothberg) Allen. He married Alta Jean Pugh at Antioch Church of Christ, Rossville, IL on June 30, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward Allen and Lloyd Allen; and three sisters, Florine Breeding, Geraldine Boyden and Ellen Marie Hofer.??Surviving are his wife, Alta; two daughters, Denise (Dennis) Mann of Monmouth and Lisa (Brad) Breymeyer of Cissna Park; five grandchildren, Jacob (Beth) Mann of Bolivar, MO, Erin (Kevin) Chankin of Chicago, Brice (Heidi) Breymeyer of Onarga, Brandt Breymeyer of Milford, and Brooks (fiancée, Josey Fruhling) Breymeyer of Cissna Park; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor Mann, Keighan Mann, Madison Chankin, Mason Chankin, and Braxton Breymeyer. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Lucille Allen of Milford; and many loving nieces and nephews and their extended families, and many lifelong friends. ?He will be known by all for his great love of his family, and his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love shown, time spent, lessons taught, and laughter shared has created such special memories and are examples and goals for them to follow with their families.Mr. Allen served in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict from 1951-53 (S2 & S3 NCO Battalion Headquarters as a comptometer the last 6 mos.) He was a lifetime farmer who believed his role was to take care of God's Land and serve others. His longest role and membership was to the Goodwine United Methodist Church where he was Chairman, and joyfully rang the Church Bell, and taught High School Sunday School classes most of his life until its closure. He later became a member of the Milford United Methodist Church. Other life service has also included President/Chairman and other offices for many years with the following organizations: Bryce-Ash Grove District #284 School Board, Goodwine Co-Op Elevator Board; Cissna Park American Legion Post #527; Cissna Park Fire Department Trustee; Ft. Creek/Lovejoy Drainage Commissioner, and the ASCS County Committee serving as Chairman for over 9 years during which the County Office received the Administrator Award in Washington in 1990. He enjoyed that role so much, that upon retiring from the farm, he continued as a crop adjuster for many years. He enjoyed working with Hampshire hogs so he was a former Secretary of Iroquois County Fair (Milford location), an active Iroquois Co. Fair Swine Barn worker, and he was also an active member/officer of the Ford-Iroquois County Pork Producers. He'll be remembered for his kind, caring attitude - always with a smile, that believed honesty, integrity, and serving his family and the Lord were the most important things in life. ??Funeral services will be held at the Milford United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor Gail Meyers will officiate. Burial will follow at the Amity Cemetery in Goodwine. Graveside military rites will be provided by Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.?Memorials may be made to the Milford United Methodist Church, Cissna Park Fire Department, Cissna Park American Legion Post #527 or Donor's Choice.

219 West Blaine

Cissna Park , IL 60924

