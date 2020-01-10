|
Charles C. "Corky" Corke, 98, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
He was born July 4, 1921 in Watseka, IL, the son of Jesse Corke and Mary (Gerber) Corke.
Charles married Denise Fransaer on May 28, 1955 in Watseka, IL.
Mr. Corke worked at Western Radio Condenser (TRW) for 29 years as well as UARCO. He was a member of the Ford Model A Club. He also enjoyed antique cars, fishing, and gardening. Charles had a special way with animals, often feeding wild birds, squirrels and racoons at the back door.
Surviving Mr. Corke is his wife, Denise Corke of Watseka; daughter, JoAnn Mosby of Valparaiso, IN; grandchild, Adrienne (David) Bansemer of Valparaiso, IN; great-grandchild, Luke Bansemer of Valparaiso, IN; and niece, Rita Brutlag of Watseka.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; son, Michel Corke; brother, Stanley Corke; sister, Wanita Wilson; sister-in-law, Ruth Corke; brother-in-law; Clarence Wilson; and nephews, Ronald Corke, Richard Corke, and Dale Wilson
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 12-2pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Minister Kara Berg will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Mr. Corke's name can be made to the Iroquois County Genealogy Society and the Iroquois County Historical Society.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020