Charles O. Struble

Charles O. Struble Obituary
Charles O. Struble, 95 of Watseka passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2020 at Bromenn Regional Medical Center in Normal. He was born on June 7, 1924 in Benton, IL, the son of Harry and Iva (Wilson) Struble and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, three sisters, one son-in-law, Ron Henderson, and one daughter-in-law, Susan Struble.

He married Bette Roach on June 29, 1946 in Logan IL, and she survives. Also surviving are two children, Charles Struble Jr. of Normal and Carla Henderson of Philo; five grandchildren, Jacob Henderson, Justin Henderson, Joshua (Amie) Struble, Shawn (Molly) Struble, and Darcy (Chris) Worrick; seven great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Caleb Struble, Hazel, Oliver, and Penny Struble, and Cody and Austin Worrick; and one sister, Faye Kraft of Benton.

Mr. Struble was a member of Trinity Church in Watseka. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and was a retired Sgt. for the Illinois State Police after many years of service. He was also an active member of the Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Church in Watseka. Pastor Ryan Mustered and Pastor Bart Koester will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka with military graveside rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Watseka American Legion Post #23 or Trinity Church in Watseka.

Please share a memory of Charles at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2020
