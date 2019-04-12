Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Nelson Waity, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by the love of all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, warm greetings and passion for education. Chuck, or Nelson as he was known in his hometown, was born to Charles Nelson and Nina Belle (Buckley), both deceased, on Oct. 8, 1925, in Watseka, Ill. He was the older brother to Kenneth Waity of Palm Coast, Fla.

Chuck's life was a winding path with many challenges, yet he faced each twist and turn with a sense of purpose and pride. His father died when he was 5 and his mother raised two boys and kept the family farm going through the Great Depression. While times were tough the stories that Chuck always chose to share were ones filled with humor and love. He was unable to serve in

He was fortunate to marry two wonderful women who shared a majority of his life with him. His first wife, Marian Anderson, and he had two children, Charla Marlene and Charles Nelson III. Marian passed away in 1963. His second wife, Gloria Anderson, and he had a son, Andrew Walter. Gloria died in 2015.

Family was at the center of Chuck's life. He often said that the most important thing to him was that the members of his family were happy. He will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and all of his family and friends. Chuck embodied the word 'Teacher'. He was a dedicated professional whose passion for history took the family to many obscure locations looking for materials that could be used in his classroom. He brought a creative energy to the classroom and loved seeing all of his students succeed. He was always learning whether by taking classes, traveling, or participating in one of the many groups he belonged to.

He had an incredible way of finding the good in people and was always willing to give people the benefit of the doubt. He had high standards for himself and others but balanced that with love. This belief in people was grounded in a strong faith and sense of social justice. It made him a leader in many ways including efforts to support Madison's homeless community through work at First Church. His family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Oakwood West. They became family to Chuck as he moved through the stages of dementia. We would also like to express our thanks to Agrace Palliative and HospiceCare who provided him comfort and care at the end of his life. The last years of Chuck's life were difficult ones, but they also provided us with clear evidence that his faith in people was well founded.

There will be a celebration of his life at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave, Madison at noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service, with a luncheon held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church or Oakwood Foundation in honor of Charles N. Waity. Online condolences may be made at Charles Nelson Waity, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by the love of all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, warm greetings and passion for education. Chuck, or Nelson as he was known in his hometown, was born to Charles Nelson and Nina Belle (Buckley), both deceased, on Oct. 8, 1925, in Watseka, Ill. He was the older brother to Kenneth Waity of Palm Coast, Fla.Chuck's life was a winding path with many challenges, yet he faced each twist and turn with a sense of purpose and pride. His father died when he was 5 and his mother raised two boys and kept the family farm going through the Great Depression. While times were tough the stories that Chuck always chose to share were ones filled with humor and love. He was unable to serve in World War II and instead got on a train to attend UW-Madison where he didn't get a degree but did earn a varsity letter while playing football and baseball. He worked for several years before being drafted and serving as a Military Police Officer in Korea during the Korean War . He eventually got his degree from Illinois State Normal and embarked on his career as a teacher.He was fortunate to marry two wonderful women who shared a majority of his life with him. His first wife, Marian Anderson, and he had two children, Charla Marlene and Charles Nelson III. Marian passed away in 1963. His second wife, Gloria Anderson, and he had a son, Andrew Walter. Gloria died in 2015.Family was at the center of Chuck's life. He often said that the most important thing to him was that the members of his family were happy. He will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and all of his family and friends. Chuck embodied the word 'Teacher'. He was a dedicated professional whose passion for history took the family to many obscure locations looking for materials that could be used in his classroom. He brought a creative energy to the classroom and loved seeing all of his students succeed. He was always learning whether by taking classes, traveling, or participating in one of the many groups he belonged to.He had an incredible way of finding the good in people and was always willing to give people the benefit of the doubt. He had high standards for himself and others but balanced that with love. This belief in people was grounded in a strong faith and sense of social justice. It made him a leader in many ways including efforts to support Madison's homeless community through work at First Church. His family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Oakwood West. They became family to Chuck as he moved through the stages of dementia. We would also like to express our thanks to Agrace Palliative and HospiceCare who provided him comfort and care at the end of his life. The last years of Chuck's life were difficult ones, but they also provided us with clear evidence that his faith in people was well founded.There will be a celebration of his life at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave, Madison at noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service, with a luncheon held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church or Oakwood Foundation in honor of Charles N. Waity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Religious Service Information First United Methodist Church

203 Wisconsin Ave

Madison, WI 53703

Send Flowers Published in Times Republic from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close