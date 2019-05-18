Charlie Sweeney, 79, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1940 in Watseka, IL, the son of Harold Sweeney and LaVella (Busing) Sweeney.
Charlie married Lillian "Candy" Jenkins in Watseka, IL on December 26, 1980.
Mr. Sweeney was a truck driver for Schneider for over thirty years as a transporter. He enjoyed woodworking. In his free time after retiring he volunteered for IMH and the Regional Health Center.
Surviving Mr. Sweeney is his wife, Lillian "Candy" Sweeney of Watseka, IL; son, Scott Sweeney of Midlothian, IL; daughters, Rachel and Roger Ehmpke of Bourbonnais, IL, Lynda and George Albright of Watseka, and Beth Jenkins of Watseka; grandchildren, Scotty Sweeney, Stephanie Roberts, Amanda Sweeney, Jolene Sweeney, Jordyn Ehmpke, Jayson Sweeney, Brett Jenkins, Christopher Albright, and Terissa Jenkins-Albright; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by both his parents; and one sister, Marjorie Dirks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL, until the 7:00 pm Funeral Service. Pastor Joseph Hughes will officiate.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mr. Sweeney's name can be made to Family's Wishes.
Cremation rites have been made accordingly.
Published in Times Republic from May 18 to May 24, 2019