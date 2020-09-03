Connie Smith, 58, of Leander, Texas, formerly of Watseka, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Leander, Texas. She was born on April 1, 1962 in Watseka, the daughter of William and Bertha (Barr) Thomas. Connie married Mike Smith on February 27, 1981 in Watseka. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2014.

She is survived by one son Derek (Tonya) Smith of Watseka; one daughter Amanda (Cory) Rowell of Leander, TX; two sisters Lori Hummel and Brenda Pancake; and four grandchildren Keely and Chase Rowell and Ellie and Liam Smith.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Patty McKay and one brother Rick Thomas.

Connie was the former owner of Celebrations in Watseka. She loved to bake and cook for other people. She was also highly active with Cornerstone Church in Woodland.

Per Connie's wishes, no services will be held.

Baier Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of arrangements.



