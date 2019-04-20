Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Craig King, 60, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

He was born November 26, 1958 in Watseka, IL, the son of Ronald King and Pauline (Bullard) Schaumburg.

Craig married Patricia Lovelass on October 26, 1991 at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in Watseka, IL.

Mr. King was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and a member of the Operators Union Local #150. He enjoyed working. His favorite pastime was trapping, coon hunting, and taking care of coon hounds.

Craig's work took him to many farms and businesses in the Illiana area. He took great pride in his work and the friendships he developed with the numerous landowners. Craig had two passions in life: operating a piece of equipment and the love and care of his family.

Surviving Mr. King is his wife, Patricia King of Watseka, IL; son,; William "Bill" King, and Nathan King both of Watseka, IL; brothers, Steve (Sue) King of Sheldon, IL, and Jim (Terri) King, Pawnee, IL; sister, Audrey (Richard) Lyons of Apex, NC; two grandchildren, Khloee and Christian; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.

Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Pastor Scott Rosenberger will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon, IL.

