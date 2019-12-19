|
Cynthia E. Brady, 70, of Watseka passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Health Care in Watseka. She was born on January 15, 1949 in Momence, the daughter of Ivan and Madeline (Skaggs) Graves. She married Milton "Pete" Brady in New Jersey in 1968 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mark Graves; two sisters, Pamela Graves and Gloria Fulford; and one son, Michael Joseph Brady.
Surviving are two daughters, Terri Lynn Skinner of Georgia and Kathryn McVay of Illinois; one son, Anthony Brady of California; four brothers, Billy Morgan, Billy Graves, Byron Graves, and Michael Graves; one sister, Lyla Goldsmith; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Mrs. Brady was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A memorial service will take place at a later date with burial at GAR Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Centennial Christian Church in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019