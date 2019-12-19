Home

POWERED BY

Services
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia E. Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia E. Brady Obituary
Cynthia E. Brady, 70, of Watseka passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Health Care in Watseka. She was born on January 15, 1949 in Momence, the daughter of Ivan and Madeline (Skaggs) Graves. She married Milton "Pete" Brady in New Jersey in 1968 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mark Graves; two sisters, Pamela Graves and Gloria Fulford; and one son, Michael Joseph Brady.

Surviving are two daughters, Terri Lynn Skinner of Georgia and Kathryn McVay of Illinois; one son, Anthony Brady of California; four brothers, Billy Morgan, Billy Graves, Byron Graves, and Michael Graves; one sister, Lyla Goldsmith; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mrs. Brady was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A memorial service will take place at a later date with burial at GAR Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Centennial Christian Church in Watseka.

Please share a memory of Cynthia at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -