Cynthia L. Corke, 62 of Watseka passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 20, 1957 in Urbana, the daughter of Barbara (Sly) Rudisill and raised by Harold and Barbara Rudisill.??She married Richard Corke on September 28, 1988 in Barron, WI and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann (John) Skawinski.??She is survived by her parents, Harold and Barbara Rudisill of Gilman, four brothers, Harold (Jeannie) Grimm of Watseka, Mike Rudisill of Sheldon, Ronnie Rudisill of Sheldon, and Billy Rudisill (Tanya) of Cissna Park, very special Aunt Neets (Jim) Honn of Gilman, sister-in-law Rita (Dave) Brutlag, several nieces and nephews, and her cats Buttercup, Snickers, Wayne, & Garth. Cindy also had several amazing friends whom she considered family who helped care for her in her time of need.??Cindy enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and loved her cats.??Anyone is welcome to pay their respects by coming to Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and greeting the family from their cars. A private graveside service will follow. Pastor Gary Minard will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.??Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.??Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.??Please share a memory of Cindy at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from May 27 to Jun. 6, 2020.