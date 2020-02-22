|
Daniel J. Gillespie, 70, of Clifton passed away on February 19, 2020 in Gila Bend, AZ. He was born on May 8, 1949 in Watseka, the son of Clyde "Jiggs" and Marie Jean (Slife) Gillespie. He married Cheryl Warner in Bardstown, KY on March 22, 2018.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Gillespie of Clifton; five children, Steve (CJ) Gillespie of Clifton, Ginny (Frank) Candelaria of Oakdale, CA, Stacey Gillespie of Oakdale, CA, Tara Gillespie of Phoenix, AZ, Nicole Gillespie of Phoenix, Cole (Lindsey) Ishmiel of Onarga, and Lacey Ishmiel (Brandon Norton) of Danforth; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Milo, Avery, Dylan, Sean, Camren, Spencer, Brooks, and Teller; two brothers, Donald (LaVonne) Gillespie of Ashkum and Jon (Laurel) Gillespie of Humboldt, TN; and one sister, Penny (Mike) Pearcy of Maquoketa, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Hendrix.
Daniel grew up on the family farm and was active with farming, livestock, and trucking. He enjoyed golfing, reading, and old trucks and tractors. Daniel loved traveling and enjoyed fine food and fine bourbon. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
A dedication ceremony will take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Gillespie Farm (2636 US HWY 45/52 – Clifton, IL). A celebration of life gathering will take place following the dedication. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020