|
|
Darla Jean Arseneau Gregory, 53, passed away at her home on April 21, 2020.
Darla fought multiple sclerosis for many years. MS took her.
Memorial service at a later date.
Darla was born July 22, 1966.
She is the daughter of Dale Arseneau ant Patricia and Larry Donaldson.
Darla was an exceptionally dedicated mother that loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a big animal lover. She enjoyed camping, gardening, crocheting, country music, picking wild flowers and Harley rides.
Darla was precede in death by her dad, Dale Arseneau, step dad Larry Donaldson and grandparents Doris and Ed Tibbetts and two aunts, Freeda Wilson and Verna Kissack.
Darla is survived by her mother, Patricia Donaldson, her three sons, Eric and Christna Barrie, Preston and Genie Barrie, and Phillip and Hayley Barrie. She also is survived by her four granddaughters Kylie, Claire, Emmy and Ivy; three sisters, Deanne and Charles Mansfield, Donna and Ryan Trumann and Karli Alejandro; one step sister, Dawn Elser; one step brother, Dodd Donaldson; four nieces, four nephews, three great-nieces and three great-nephews.
To help with Darla's final expenses, memorials may be sent to Patricia Donaldson, 717 South Second, Watseka, IL 60970.
Visit the online guestbook at timesrepublic.info.
- Paid obituary
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 27 to May 2, 2020