Darrel W. Parker, 70 of Watseka passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. He was born on May 2, 1950 in Watseka, the son of Earnest G. Parker and Annabelle Peters Gossett and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Gene Gossett.
He married Leona Street on April 8, 1995 in Watseka and she survives. He is also survived by one son, Darrel Gene (Charity) Parker of Woodland; one grandson, Falon Keith Parker of Woodland; four sisters, Teresa Willis of Pekin, Jo Ann McKenney of Florida, Carole (Robert) Beerwerh of Plymouth, IN, and Karen (Jim) Jones of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, David Parker of Indianapolis, IN, Keith (Terry) Parker of Greenfield, IN, and Carl Parker of Indianapolis, IN; and his step-mother, Arline Parker of Indianapolis, IN.
Mr. Parker was an active member of Boy Scouts of America. He entered the Explorers in 1969 and became a Sr. Advisor for Explorer Post #123. He later earned The Vigil Honor, the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can bestow upon its members for service to lodge, council, and Scouting. He was a former member of Fly Falcon and The Illinois State Rifle Association. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid boater, hunter, and fisherman.
Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Rifle Association.
Published in Times Republic from May 22 to May 30, 2020.