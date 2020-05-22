Darrel W. Parker
1950 - 2020
Darrel W. Parker, 70 of Watseka passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. He was born on May 2, 1950 in Watseka, the son of Earnest G. Parker and Annabelle Peters Gossett and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Gene Gossett.

He married Leona Street on April 8, 1995 in Watseka and she survives. He is also survived by one son, Darrel Gene (Charity) Parker of Woodland; one grandson, Falon Keith Parker of Woodland; four sisters, Teresa Willis of Pekin, Jo Ann McKenney of Florida, Carole (Robert) Beerwerh of Plymouth, IN, and Karen (Jim) Jones of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, David Parker of Indianapolis, IN, Keith (Terry) Parker of Greenfield, IN, and Carl Parker of Indianapolis, IN; and his step-mother, Arline Parker of Indianapolis, IN.

Mr. Parker was an active member of Boy Scouts of America. He entered the Explorers in 1969 and became a Sr. Advisor for Explorer Post #123. He later earned The Vigil Honor, the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can bestow upon its members for service to lodge, council, and Scouting. He was a former member of Fly Falcon and The Illinois State Rifle Association. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid boater, hunter, and fisherman.

Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Rifle Association.

Please share a memory of Darrel at www.knappfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Republic from May 22 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
arrel will live forever in our hearts. He is safe, resting in the hands in the hands of Jesus. May God comfort those who are left behind
Ruby Street
Family
May 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Darrell never knew a stranger, talked with a smile and was quite ornery. He will never be forgotten.
Rodney & Karin Conley
Friend
May 21, 2020
you will be missed my brother .u we're so much like our dad .he loved fishing.hunting.family and the grandkids.and had a big heart.rest in peace.till we meet in heaven.love your sister Carole.
Carole beerwart
Sister
