Mr. David A. Lee, 71, husband of Mrs. Linda B. Lee, of Williston, SC entered into rest on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Born in Morris, Illinois, he was the son of the late Lyle and Patricia Griffin Lee. David attended the University of Illinois for two years as an accounting major before he enlisted in the military. He honorably served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. When his tour ended in Vietnam, David was stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga. He worked for the Family Med Center for 24 years. David and his wife, Linda rescued an immeasurable number of animals over the years and managed a feral cat colony.
Surviving with his wife Linda Baldwin Lee, of Williston, are his children: Lisa R. Lee and David Lee, Jr. (Janelle), all of North Augusta, SC; a step-son, Brad Simpson (Elaine), of Irmo, SC; two sisters, Marsha Gooding (the late Ed) and Susan Watts (David), all of Sheldon, Illinois and five grandchildren: Taylor Ingraham, Blake Lee, Avery Lee, Shelby Simpson, and Sydney Simpson.
The family will great friends on Tuesday beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, South Carolina. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors accorded by The United States Honor Guard will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to FOTAS (Friends of the Animal Shelter) and mail to P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802 or online at fotasaiken.org
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Lee family.
Published in Times Republic from June 5 to June 11, 2019