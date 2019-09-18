Home

Knapp Funeral Home
219 West Blaine
Cissna Park, IL 60924
(815) 457-2424
David E. Geiken

David E. Geiken Obituary
David E. Geiken, 67, of Cissna Park passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Urbana.
David was born June 12, 1952 in Watseka, the son of Marvin and Juanita (Mohler) Geiken. He married Karen Anderson on June 10, 1978 in Ashkum and she survives.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Geiken of Cissna Park; one daughter, Cara (Scott) Lucht of Cissna Park; one son, Chad (Renee) Geiken of Cissna Park; three grandchildren, Addison and Aubrey Lucht and Taylor Geiken; his mother, Juanita Geiken of Rantoul; two sisters, Donna (Stan) Kopmann of Gifford and Debbie (Bill) Long of Lynn Haven, FL; two brothers, Deane (Cordelia) Geiken of Paxton and Darryl (Tammy) Geiken of Crowley, TX; his father-in-law, Durl Anderson of Ashkum; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Darla; and his mother-in-law, Velma Anderson of Ashkum.
Mr. Geiken was a member of the Cissna Park Fire Department, Sons of American Legion, and trustee at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. David was a Cissna Park FFA Alumni as well as served on the Cissna Park Village Board.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Cissna Park Fire Department or Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park.
Please share a memory of David at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
