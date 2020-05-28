David Harris
David Harris died May 18, 2020, at Carle Hospital.
He was born November 7, 1951, born in Riverside, California, the son of Cecil Harris and Betty (Nichols) Harris.
Sons are Toby (Rhonda) Harris, Watseka; Tim (Jami) Harris, Woodland; Todd (Michelle) Harris, Watseka.
Surviving siblings are Terry (Gerry) Harris, Murray, Kentucky; Mike (Tracy) Harris, Watseka; Karl (Connie) Harris, Remington, Indiana; Kerry (Leah) Harris, Otterbein, Indiana; Joyce (Harry) Owens, Milford; Julie Langellier, Woodland; and Sherry Crook, Milford.
He has 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by brother Ron Harris, Cecil Harris, and daughter Debbie Harris
The family is having a drive by service June 6th from 1-3 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Published in Times Republic from May 28 to Jun. 6, 2020.
