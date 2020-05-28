David Harris died May 18, 2020, at Carle Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1951, born in Riverside, California, the son of Cecil Harris and Betty (Nichols) Harris.

Sons are Toby (Rhonda) Harris, Watseka; Tim (Jami) Harris, Woodland; Todd (Michelle) Harris, Watseka.

Surviving siblings are Terry (Gerry) Harris, Murray, Kentucky; Mike (Tracy) Harris, Watseka; Karl (Connie) Harris, Remington, Indiana; Kerry (Leah) Harris, Otterbein, Indiana; Joyce (Harry) Owens, Milford; Julie Langellier, Woodland; and Sherry Crook, Milford.

He has 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by brother Ron Harris, Cecil Harris, and daughter Debbie Harris

The family is having a drive by service June 6th from 1-3 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

