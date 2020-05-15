David Paul Taden, 74 of Caldwell, was called to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. ?David Paul Taden was born at his parent's homestead in Iroquois County, IL on September 29, 1945 to John H. "Bud" Taden and Bernice (Rieches) Taden.
His parents moved to Wisconsin in 1955. He graduated from Pittsville High School in 1963. He joined the Marines in 1965 and honorably discharged in 1969. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a helicopter mechanic, door gunner, and crew chief, earning a Purple Heart. After being discharged, he went to work at Ford Motor Co. in Michigan and retired after 32 years. He moved and retired to Caldwell, TX where he lived for 12 years. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and playing cards.
?David was preceded in death by both of his parents, John H. "Bud" Taden; and Bernice (Rieches) Taden.
?David is survived by two daughters, Tammi Taden and fiancée Ron Gunn of Florida, and Amy Taden of MI; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin Taden of TX; three sisters, Gloria (Ken) Huizenga of Crescent City, Dianne (Benny) Marcier of Watseka, and Janice (Dave) Trumble of Crescent City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service at Danforth Reformed Church Cemetery in Danforth, IL on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be accorded. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from May 15 to May 23, 2020.