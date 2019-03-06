Debra Walton, 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence in
|
Milford. She was born on June 28, 1956, in Watseka, the daughter of George and Aline (Schmidt)
Leaver who preceded her in death. She is survived by her aunt and godmother, Doris Stamm, several
cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Milford Christian
Church in Milford. Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate.
Knapp-Miller Funeral Home in Paxton is in charge of assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family's wishes or donor's choice.
