Delorous M. Guard, 86 of Watseka passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born September 10, 1933 in Watseka, the daughter of Thomas and Myra (Latz) McCullough. She married Joseph C. Guard Sr. in Watseka on November 23, 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, four sisters, one son, Joseph Guard Jr., and one grandchild, R.J. Meara.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandra (Richard) Meara of Grayson, GA; two granddaughters, Jessica (Steven) Swett of Friendsville, TN and Shannon (Corey) Marsh of Grayson, GA; and four great-grandchildren, Cassie Swett, Lucas Marsh, Brooklynn Marsh, and Elijah Marsh. She is also survived by one brother, Robert McCullough of Watseka and two sisters, Barbara Walter of Mishawaka, IN and Doris Ash of Lebanon, IN.
Mrs. Guard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka, and was a bookkeeper at McCullough Implement in Watseka for many years.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pastor John Franklin will officiate.
Memorials may be made the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020