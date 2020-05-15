Delsie G. Lease
Delsie G. Lease, 69, of Watseka passed away on May 11, 2020 at her home in Watseka. She was born on June 15, 1950 in Burkesville, KY, the daughter of Holland and Pauline (York) Graham. She married Terrance "Terry" Lease in Kankakee on August 29, 1970 and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Peter Lease (Tammy Crawley) of Watseka and Terry M. Lease of Watseka; one daughter, Beth Ann (Andy) Smith of Watseka; one brother, Danny Graham of Burkesville, KY; one sister, Peggy Reynolds of Burkesville, KY; and six grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Arrangements by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Please share a memory of Delsie at knappfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Republic from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
