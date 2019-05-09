Guest Book View Sign Service Information Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2406 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Knapp Funeral Home Watseka , IL View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Edmund's Catholic Church Watseka , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis L. McTaggart, 65, of Champaign, formerly of Watseka, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Watseka. He was born September 28, 1953 in Watseka, the son of Lawrence J. and Helen M. (Corbett) McTaggart Sr. and they preceded him in death, as well one brother, Charles. Dennis married Carol Williams in Watseka on December 27, 1981; she survives and resides in Chicago.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Charles and Todd McTaggart, both of Champaign; one daughter, Clair (Patrick) O'Toole of Chicago; seven brothers, William McTaggart of Watseka, James (Connie) McTaggart of Charlotte, NC, Larry (Mary) McTaggart of Onarga, Paul (Linda) McTaggart of Watseka, Terry (Gwen) McTaggart of Watseka, Patrick McTaggart of Watseka, and Richard (Cathy) McTaggart of Watseka; and seven sisters, Virginia Carr of Los Gatos, CA, Jane McTaggart of Watseka, Mary (Mike) Walsh of Lincoln, NE, Teresa (John) Braden of Watseka, Margaret (Randy) Feller of Oakwood, Diana (John) McShane of Lincoln, and Carol (Tom) Rechtiene of St. Louis, MO.

Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Watseka Community High School and went on to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Dennis was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. He was a farmer for the majority of his life, as well as the owner and manager of Farmers Agriculture Service in Gifford and Royal since 1983. Dennis had compassion, drive, and love for the business of agriculture.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with a prayer service being held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m., at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Future Farmers of America.

Please share a memory of Dennis at Dennis L. McTaggart, 65, of Champaign, formerly of Watseka, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Watseka. He was born September 28, 1953 in Watseka, the son of Lawrence J. and Helen M. (Corbett) McTaggart Sr. and they preceded him in death, as well one brother, Charles. Dennis married Carol Williams in Watseka on December 27, 1981; she survives and resides in Chicago.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Charles and Todd McTaggart, both of Champaign; one daughter, Clair (Patrick) O'Toole of Chicago; seven brothers, William McTaggart of Watseka, James (Connie) McTaggart of Charlotte, NC, Larry (Mary) McTaggart of Onarga, Paul (Linda) McTaggart of Watseka, Terry (Gwen) McTaggart of Watseka, Patrick McTaggart of Watseka, and Richard (Cathy) McTaggart of Watseka; and seven sisters, Virginia Carr of Los Gatos, CA, Jane McTaggart of Watseka, Mary (Mike) Walsh of Lincoln, NE, Teresa (John) Braden of Watseka, Margaret (Randy) Feller of Oakwood, Diana (John) McShane of Lincoln, and Carol (Tom) Rechtiene of St. Louis, MO.Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Watseka Community High School and went on to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Dennis was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. He was a farmer for the majority of his life, as well as the owner and manager of Farmers Agriculture Service in Gifford and Royal since 1983. Dennis had compassion, drive, and love for the business of agriculture.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with a prayer service being held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m., at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.Memorials may be made to the Future Farmers of America.Please share a memory of Dennis at www.knappfuneralhomes.com Published in Times Republic from May 9 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close