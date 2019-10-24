Home

Redenius Funeral Home - Gilman
234 North Central Street
Gilman, IL 60938
(815) 265-7636
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Danforth, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Danforth, IL
View Map
Dennis M. Siebring


1951 - 2019
Dennis M. Siebring Obituary
Dennis M. Siebring, 67, of Ashkum passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Prarieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.  He was born on November 15, 1951 in Kankakee, the son of Melvin and Marie (Goldenstein) Siebring and they preceded him in death.

Surviving are one daughter, Anna (Jason) Beasley of Iwakuni, Japan; one son, Philip Siebring of Pensacola, FL; one brother, Ronald (Karla) Siebring of Ashkum; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a very kind and humble man to all that knew him. During his lifetime he faced many challenges but endured them all with positivity and determination. He beat cancer and survived a liver transplant.  Through all the obstacles he faced, he never lost his joyful spirit and kind heart. He was an enormously proud father of his two children.  Dennis was a farmer in the Ashkum area for many years and an active member of his church.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Danforth.  Pastor Brian King and Rev. Duane Marburger will officiate.  Burial will follow at Danforth Cemetery in Danforth. 

Visitation will be prior the funeral service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Danforth from 9:30-11:00 am.

Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy (2499 Waldron Rd. – Kankakee, IL. 60901).

Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Please share a memory of Dennis at knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, 2019
