Diana L. Gray, 66 of Gilman passed away on August 31, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She was born on March 9, 1953 in Watseka a daughter of Leslie F. and Bonnie M. Ingle Hartke. Diana married Randall Gray in Gilman on June 18, 1972 and he survives. Also surviving are two sons- Robert (Vicky) Gray of Watseka and Chris (Julie) Gray of Spring Grove, IL; four grandchildren- Whitney Kingdon, Hayley Gray, Jacob Gray, and Lincoln Gray; one great grandchild- Emersyn Kingdon; two brothers- Raymond Hartke of Gilman and Robert (Pam) Hartke of Gilman. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers- Donald Hartke and Richard Hartke; and one sister- Carolyn York.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman where she was active in the Womens Circle and singing in the choir. Diana was a daycare provider for many years, an artist who enjoyed painting, and loved baking.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman with Pastor Carol Lang officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman or the donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019