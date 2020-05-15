Diana Lynn Buhrmester, 71, of Sheldon passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.



She was born March 26, 1949 in Watseka, the daughter of Glade and Virginia Mae (Dickson) Buhrmester and they preceded her in death.



She is survived by one son, Darrel Gene Parker (Charity) of Woodland; four brothers, Dennis (Paula) Buhrmester of Kankakee, David Buhrmester of Herscher, Darrel "Bernie" Buhrmester of Milford, and Darren (Kelly) Buhrmester of Milford; one sister, Debra (Matt) Kitzmann of Backus, Mn, . and one grandchild, Falon Keith Parker.



Diana was an assembly line worker at Howard Industries in Milford and later worked at Eagle Grocery Store in Watseka in the bakery department.



Diane was also a very active Female Advisor to Explorer Post 123 in Watseka for many years.



Cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





