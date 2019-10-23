Home

Diane Ilene (Cable) Swafford


1979 - 2019
Diane Ilene Cable Swafford of Watseka, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1979 in Crown Point, Indiana, the daughter of Al and Sandy Pelehowski of Donovan, and father, Ricky Cable.
She is survived by her parents; four children, Aaron, Elizabeth, Damion, and Elijah; sister, Dana Lockhart of Kentucky; brother, Jason Cable of Massachusetts; step-sister, Heather Pelehowski of Watseka; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Diane married Wayne Swafford, who preceded her in death in 2016.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Rites were accorded.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019
