Dick (Henry) Jones, 76, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He was born June 14, 1943 in Kankakee, IL, the son of Henry Jones and Margaret (Goodall) Jones.
Dick married Sandra (Root) Jones on October 3, 1976 in Galesburg, IL. Sandra preceded him in passing on December 31, 2014.
Mr. Jones was an Independent Truck Driver for over 50 years. He served in the ARMY from 1963 until 1969 during Vietnam War. Dick was a #32 Mason, a member of the Watseka and Marion VFW, Lifetime Member of the OOIDA, and President of Iroquois Chiefs MC for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, building motorcycles, tinkering in the garage, and avid NASCAR fan, and hanging out with his friends. Dick also built and raced stockcars for many years, and raced them at both Kankakee Speedway and Rensselaer Raceway in Rensselaer, IN.
Surviving Mr. Dick Jones is his daughter, Mary Jones of Watseka; grandchildren, Brandon Jones (Haleigh Genzel), and Brianna Jones; and great grandchildren, Keely Genzel, Paisley Warner, and Bexleigh Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 3-7pm, at Traditions Bar located at 104 W Walnut in Watseka, IL.
Cremation Rites have been recorded. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mr. Jones's name can be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019