Donald Noonan, 88, of Cissna Park passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home. He was born July 26, 1931 in Watseka, the son of Patrick L. and Elsie (Hinricks) Noonan and they preceded him in death in addition to one
sister, Roseanna Noonan.
He married Mary Sanders on April 7, 1956 in Donovan and she survives. Also surviving are three children, Janet (David) Klimas of Rantoul, Andrew (Anna) Noonan of Franklin, VT and Nancy (Cary) Schalber of Gifford; one brother, Gerald (Joanne) Noonan of Watseka; five grandchildren, Daniel Klimas of Chicago, Carolyn (Chris) Rigsby of Monticello, Rachel Klimas of Rantoul, Emily (Brenton) Isom of Potomac and Nathan Schalber of Midland, TX; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Isom and Ralph Rigsby.
Mr. Noonan served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1951 to April 1955. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a degree in Ag Economics. He worked at Farmers State Bank in Danforth from 1960 until he retired in 1996 and later retired as Chairman of the Bank Board of Directors in 2007. Don enjoyed traveling, golf, yardwork, volunteering in the community, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Donald has donated his body to the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University of Chicago. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Gilman United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
