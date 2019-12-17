|
Doris J. Kogler, 95, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Claytonville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Friendship Village in Schaumburg. She was born June 15, 1924 in Cissna Park, the daughter of Wellington and Eunice (Bishop) Drilling who preceded her in death. Doris married Lester W. "Duck" Kogler on June 17, 1951 in Cissna Park who preceded her in death on January 20, 1994. Doris was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Kogler is survived by one daughter, Diane (John) Sanfillippo of Hoffman Estates, IL; one son, Keith (Rosemary) Kogler of Sugar Land, TX; one sister, Rosemary Letlow of Claytonville, and two brothers, Roy Drilling of Woodland, CA and Glen Drilling of Buckley, IL. She was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Doris was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and served as the past president and treasurer of the Ladies Aid. Mrs. Kogler was a member of the bowling team and the Claytonville Civic Club. For many years, Doris was the bookkeeper of the Cissna Park Co-op and in later years she was the Claytonville Assistant Postmaster.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park with Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park.
Arrangements provided by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019