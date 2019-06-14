Dorothy Kay Glathart, 71, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center in Watseka.
Kay was born September 27, 1947 in Findlay, OH, the daughter of Clifford Ellsworth and Mary Elizabeth (Furr) Glathart and they preceded her in death along with one sister, Betsy Knight.
She is survived by one brother-in-law, Larry Knight and his children, Gavin, Meredith, Jessica and family (husband – Kevin Ford and daughters – Ariana and Kira).
Ms. Glathart was a librarian at Sheldon School District, member of Watseka Library Book Club, and an avid quilter and cat lover.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. memorial service on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Darrow Church of Christ in Sheldon. Rev. Gary Milton will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, IL.
Memorials may be made to Darrow Church of Christ or donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from June 14 to June 20, 2019