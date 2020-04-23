|
|
Dorothy Lois Peck, 89, of Mahomet, IL. passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Clark Lindsey Village in Urbana, IL. She was born on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Ethel "Pearl" (Davis) and Thomas Thurman Sr. in Hoopeston, IL. She married Norman J. Sobkoviak on September 17, 1949.
Preceding Dorothy in death include both of her parents; husband, Norman, who passed on June 5, 1973; and one sister, Mary Lou (Boyd) Carter of Columbia, SC. Dorothy later married Jim Peck of Sheldon on May 3, 1975; he passed on October 6, 1999.
Dorothy leaves behind her four children, Dennis (Nancy) Sobkoviak of Mahomet, IL, Janet Neukomm of Champaign, IL, Diane (Tim) Corrie of San Antonio, TX and Linda (Dennis) Holland of Bradford, IL; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean (Don) Johnson of Catlin, Judith (Larry) Laird of Kokomo, IN; and brothers, Thomas (Janice) Thurman Jr of Richmond, VA; and John (Betty) Thurman of Gainesville, GA.
Dorothy loved watching sports, shopping & reading her kindle. Her specialty was baking chocolate chip cookies. She also loved volunteering at the hospital when she lived in SC. Most of all Dorothy loved her family. She was a wonderful mom, grandma and great grandma. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, IL, 710 N Neil St. Champaign, IL has been entrusted with arrangements. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM. Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy's name to .
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2020