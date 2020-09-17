1/1
Dorothy M. German
Dorothy M. German, 87, of Milford passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Milford, the daughter of Ollie and Viola (Hubner) Hill. She married Roy G. German Jr. in Milford on January 24, 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2009. In addition, she is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Morris Hill Sr. and Wendell Hill; and one sister, Delores "Debbie" Allen.
Surviving are one son, Bob (Sandy) German of Milford; two daughters, Glenda Ennen of Maryville, TN and Karen Brasel of Milford; six grandchildren, Bill (Kristin) German, Andy (Kelly) German, Joe (Amanda) German, Matt (Holly) Ennen, Josh (Brittany) Ennen, and Susan (Michael) Potter; thirteen great grandchildren; and one sister in law, Arlene Hill of Milford.
Dorothy was a member of Milford United Methodist Church. She retired from Milford Canning Co. after serving as bookkeeper and office manager. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and traveling.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm also at the funeral home. Pastor Gene Turner will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Memorials may be made to Milford Park and Pool Foundation, Milford Ambulance, and Milford United Methodist Church.

Published in Times Republic from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
