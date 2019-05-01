Douglas Guynn, 50, from Gilman, IL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Douglas was born on November 21, 1968 in Watseka IL, the son of Carol Guynn.
Douglas was a laborer mixer for High Concrete. His hobbies included spending time with family, golfing, fishing, bowling, wrestling, and sports (especially the Bears).
Douglas was preceded in death by one brother, Brad Guynn.
He is survived by his mother Carol Turner of Gilman; daughter Olivia (Jimmy Carl) Guynn of Cissna Park; step-son Kody Egolf of Cissna Park; sister Paula (Kevin) Gray of Gilman; grandchildren Evan, Braylee, Easton, and Case; and three nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10am – 12pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Service is on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Officiating is Pastor Joseph Hughes.
Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Family's Wishes.
Published in Times Republic from May 1 to May 7, 2019