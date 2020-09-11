1/
Douglas McConnell
Douglas McConnell, 56 of Normal, passed away at 12:47 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Doug was born September 17, 1963 in Watseka.

Survivors include his children, Ashley McConnell of Clarksville, TN, Erik (Karen) McConnell, Kelsey (Charlie) Clemons and Kayla (Joe) Van Valey, all of Normal; five grandchildren, Devon Gray, Henry McConnell, Fredward Van Valey, Levi Schroeder and Paytyn Gray; three sisters and his ex-wife, Pamela McConnell of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his father, William D. McConnell and his mother, Nancy Hull.

Doug enjoyed playing pool, golf and bowling and was avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. www.carmodyflynn.com.

Published in Times Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
September 11, 2020
He was a devoted husband , father, and grandpa. He will be missed by many, I love you, memories will live on..

Love your baby sister Amy
Amy watkins
Sister
