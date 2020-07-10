1/1
Eileen L. Dorsey
Eileen L. Dorsey, 94, of Crescent City passed away on July 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 27, 1925 in Gilman, a daughter of Warren A. and Martha (Lubben) Hotaling. Eileen married Charles R. Dorsey and he preceded her in death on January 3, 1958. She later married Stanley Dorsey in Crescent City on April 19, 1963 and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin (Candi) Dorsey of Kankakee and Tim (Joyce) Dorsey of Crescent City; two daughters, Kathleen (Don) Schleef of Fayatteville, PA and Carol (Brenda) Dorsey of League City, TX; one sister, Evelyn Donisch of Arlington Heights, IL; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one infant daughter, and one infant great-granddaughter.

She was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City and played the organ for over 50 years. Eileen retired from Iroquois Federal after 20 years of service and was an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Iroquois MemorialHospice.


Published in Times Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
