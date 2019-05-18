Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knapp Funeral Home 201 West Jones Milford , IL 60953 (815)-889-4222 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Milford Christian Church Milford , IL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Milford Christian Church Milford , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Longest, 83, of Watseka and formerly of Milford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, while surrounded by her family at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born August 16, 1935 in Milford, the daughter of Clare and Carol (Beaver) Osgood and they preceded her in death. She married Carl Longest in Prairie Green Twp., on January 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1991. In addition, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Osgood and one great grandson, Kyler Tull.

Elaine is survived by six sons, Sam (Jackie) Longest of Denver, CO, Doug (Deb) Longest of Watseka, Randy (Teri) Longest of O'Fallon, MO, Pat (Tammy) Longest of Hoopeston, Michael Longest of Hoopeston, and John (Jill) Longest of Spirit Lake, IA; one brother, John (Marsha) Osgood of Clarksville, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Matt (Becky) Longest of Milford, Dustin (Lauren) Longest of Stamford, CT, Deena (Adam) Knapp of Watseka, Jay (Tiffany) Longest of Dover, TN, Jordan (Tiffany) Longest of Marysville, OH, Nichole (Tom) Tull, April (Chuck) Powell, Natasha Longest, Lacey Longest, Todd (Brook) Longest, Shane Longest, all of Hoopeston, Justin Longest of Orlando, FL, Jeremy Clingenpeel of Danville, Jacob Longest and Jessica Longest, both of Spirit Lake, IA; twenty three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine worked at Howard Industries for many years and Quality Grocery Store until her retirement in 2000. Mrs. Longest was a member of the Milford Christian Church. She always enjoyed doing word searches. Elaine spent the last few years at Heritage Woods in Watseka where she loved to play BINGO, was on a Wii bowling team, and regularly played the game Aggravation with her friends. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren and many friends she had over the years.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Milford Christian Church. An 11:00 am funeral service will immediately follow at church. Rev. Brent Zastrow and Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

Memorials may be made to Milford Christian Church or Milford Park and Pool.

