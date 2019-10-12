|
Eliner "Elly" Meierle, 81 of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born October 12, 1937 in Watseka, IL, the daughter of William Romine and Flossie (Pullen) Romine.
She married Lawrence "Larry" Meierle Jr. in Pontiac, IL on April 8, 1960.
Elly retired after working as an Electronic Assembler. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends over coffee, as well as gardening, reading, and bird watching. Some of her favorite sports teams to watch though were the CUBS, Bears, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos. Elly enjoyed watching basketball games. She will be a shining star in Heaven and greeted by many who have loved her and gone before her. And no doubt the "life of the party" around the golden table there as well, with her dog Peaches in her arms.
Surviving Mrs. Meierle are her daughters, Lori Ann (Jerry) Taylor of Ennis, MT and Susan L. (Larry) Stockwell of Loveland, CO; grandson, Brian; great-grandchildren, Seth and Dylan; special friend, Dave Myers of Watseka; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bud Romine; and sisters, Marlene Redman and Evelyn Eilts.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-3pm, at CornerStone Church in Woodland, IL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00pm.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mrs. Meierle's name can be made to the CornerStone Church.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019