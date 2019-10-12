Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Eliner Meierle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliner "Elly" Meierle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eliner "Elly" Meierle Obituary
Eliner "Elly" Meierle, 81 of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born October 12, 1937 in Watseka, IL, the daughter of William Romine and Flossie (Pullen) Romine.
She married Lawrence "Larry" Meierle Jr. in Pontiac, IL on April 8, 1960.
Elly retired after working as an Electronic Assembler. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends over coffee, as well as gardening, reading, and bird watching. Some of her favorite sports teams to watch though were the CUBS, Bears, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos. Elly enjoyed watching basketball games. She will be a shining star in Heaven and greeted by many who have loved her and gone before her. And no doubt the "life of the party" around the golden table there as well, with her dog Peaches in her arms.
Surviving Mrs. Meierle are her daughters, Lori Ann (Jerry) Taylor of Ennis, MT and Susan L. (Larry) Stockwell of Loveland, CO; grandson, Brian; great-grandchildren, Seth and Dylan; special friend, Dave Myers of Watseka; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bud Romine; and sisters, Marlene Redman and Evelyn Eilts.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-3pm, at CornerStone Church in Woodland, IL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00pm.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mrs. Meierle's name can be made to the CornerStone Church.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eliner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now