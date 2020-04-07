|
|
Elmer M. Leydens, 92 of Gilman, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 16, 1927, the son of Matthew and Minnie (Zeedyk) Leydens in Danforth and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale Leydens; one sister, June Bayston; and one grandson, Jason Leydens.
He married his spouse of 70 years, Inez Cook, on February 18, 1950 in Gilman and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Pam (Tim) Morris of Waterloo, IL and Cathy (Mike) Zirkle of Saint Amant, LA; two sons, Kim (Terry) Leydens of Gilman and Kevin (Barb) Leydens of Gilman; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Julie) Morris, Kerey (Jennifer) Leydens, Kaylee Leydens, Kyle (Missy) Leydens, Erica (Jonathon) Wahls, Ansley (Sam) Fox, and Christy (Stephen) Drago; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph (Sharon) Leydens of Clifton.
Mr. Leydens was a member of Zion United Church in Gilman. Elmer began his career on November 8, 1950 with Uhlman Grain. He then served as Superintendent at Continental Grain Company, retiring August 1, 1990. Elmer served in the U.S. Army where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Japan World War II Victory Medal. He enjoyed all aspects of his life that involved spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 18, 2020