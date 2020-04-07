Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redenius Funeral Home - Gilman
234 North Central Street
Gilman, IL 60938
(815) 265-7636
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Leydens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer M. Leydens


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer M. Leydens Obituary
Elmer M. Leydens, 92 of Gilman, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 16, 1927, the son of Matthew and Minnie (Zeedyk) Leydens in Danforth and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale Leydens; one sister, June Bayston; and one grandson, Jason Leydens.
He married his spouse of 70 years, Inez Cook, on February 18, 1950 in Gilman and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Pam (Tim) Morris of Waterloo, IL and Cathy (Mike) Zirkle of Saint Amant, LA; two sons, Kim (Terry) Leydens of Gilman and Kevin (Barb) Leydens of Gilman; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Julie) Morris, Kerey (Jennifer) Leydens, Kaylee Leydens, Kyle (Missy) Leydens, Erica (Jonathon) Wahls, Ansley (Sam) Fox, and Christy (Stephen) Drago; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph (Sharon) Leydens of Clifton.
Mr. Leydens was a member of Zion United Church in Gilman. Elmer began his career on November 8, 1950 with Uhlman Grain.  He then served as Superintendent at Continental Grain Company, retiring August 1, 1990. Elmer served in the U.S. Army where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Japan World War II Victory Medal. He enjoyed all aspects of his life that involved spending time with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please share a memory of Elmer at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -