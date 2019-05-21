Eloise M. Rhoades, 101, of Crescent City and Ewa Beach, Hawaii passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and joined her beloved husband John Rhoades who passed away in 1972. Eloise was born March 27, 1917 in Crescent City.
After graduating from Watseka High School and college in Normal, Illinois, Eloise became a proud educator in a one room country school house. While in Illinois, Eloise proudly taught for twenty years. ?
In 1960, Eloise and John moved from Illinois to Anaheim California where she continued to work as a teacher. Eloise taught elementary school in Anaheim for 22 years. After retiring, she moved to San Diego. In 1997, she returned to Crescent City to live near her son Gordon.
Eloise enjoyed reading, painting and designing birthday and holiday greeting cards for family and friends year after year. She enjoyed spending time at her family reunions in Wisconsin and warm winters in Hawaii.
Eloise is survived by her son Gordon, grandson Steve and family, grandson Jeff & family, nieces and nephews, and her Hawaiian cat, Mochi.
Services to be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Bart Koester will officiate. Casual attire.
Published in Times Republic from May 21 to May 27, 2019