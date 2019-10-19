|
Elsie E. Storm, 90, of the Crescent City area, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born on April 22, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Eva (Ducat) Hammende. Elsie married Francis F. Storm on December 7, 1946. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2002.
Elsie took great pride in being a farmer's wife, and had milked cows for about 35 years. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Crescent City, as well as the Crescent City Woman's Methodist Group and Grandmothers Group of Crescent City. An avid Chicago Cubs fan, she was happy to watch the team win the World Series. Elsie was also an avid Bingo player, enjoyed going out to eat and spending time at Plato with her family and friends.
She is survived by five children Linda (Gordon) Thompsen of Martinton, Larry (Marla) Storm of Monticello, IN, Gary (Donna) Storm of Watseka, Debra (Chuck) Tibbetts of Herscher and Jerry (Nancy) Storm of Crescent City; one sister Justine Collins of Louisiana; one brother Vernon (Donna) Hammende of Florida; twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Russell Hammende.
Per Elsie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, with inurnment at Wilson Cemetery to follow. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Crescent City or Crescent Iroquois Fire Department.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019