Engel Anne Kaufmann, 84, of Watseka passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Engel was born on December 29, 1935 in Clifton the daughter of Wilbur and Caroline (Schuring) Paris and they preceded her in death. Engel married Harry L. Kaufmann on February 4, 1956 in Milford and he also preceded her in death on April 24, 2017.
Engel is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Steven) Hamrick of Cissna Park and Sondra (Steven) Knapp of Watseka; one sister, Linda (Bob) Crawford of Milford; one brother, Doug (Julie) Paris of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jami (David) Berry, Jason (Kimberly) Hamrick, Adam (Deena) Knapp, Andrew (Jamie) Knapp, and Alex (Natalie) Knapp; and nine great grandchildren, Caera Berry, Devin Berry, Lauryn Hamrick, Adyn Hamrick, Katelyn Hamrick, Hudson Knapp, Luke Knapp, Sophia Knapp, and Oliver Knapp.
Engel was a member of Watseka First United Methodist Church and the Auxiliary. She was employed at JC Penny's in Watseka for 23 years where she always enjoyed visiting with her customers. Engel's greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Watseka First United Methodist Church. Pastor Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Watseka First United Methodist Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020