Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baier Funeral Home - Paxton
406 E Pells Street
Paxton, IL 60957
(217) 379-3200
For more information about
Eunice Windhorn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer
1812 E 1130 North Rd
Milford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Windhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Alberta Windhorn


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Alberta Windhorn Obituary
Eunice Alberta Windhorn, 94, of Rantoul, formerly of Gilman passed away at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church at Schwer, 1812 E 1130 North Rd, Milford with Rev. Steven Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Schwer. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 prior to the service at the church.

Eunice was born December 9, 1924 on a farm in rural Crescent City the daughter of Albert and Edna Meyer Leiding. She married Harold John Benner September 19, 1942 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Schwer. He preceded her in death April 4, 1974.

She is survived by one son, Barry William Benner of Douglasville, Georgia; two daughters, D'Ana Jean (Roger) Windhorn of Clinton, L'Ree Joan (Mike) Fetters of Gilman; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Vivian Leiding of Danforth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Gregory Harold Benner, and one brother, Allen Leiding.

Eunice graduated from Crescent City High School in 1941. She and her husband farmed north of Crescent City until 1964 when she and her husband owned and operated Hickory Haven Campsite for eight years. They moved to Gilman in 1972. Eunice was a bookkeeper for Kingdon's Home Center, Watseka for 18 years as well as a homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Schwer, very active in the Home Extension and was a former 4H leader.

She enjoyed reading, bingo, watching Wheel of Fortune and traveling. Eunice was a prolific seamstress and also loved to quilt and crochet.

Memorials may be made to or to an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now