|
|
Eunice Alberta Windhorn, 94, of Rantoul, formerly of Gilman passed away at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church at Schwer, 1812 E 1130 North Rd, Milford with Rev. Steven Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Schwer. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 prior to the service at the church.
Eunice was born December 9, 1924 on a farm in rural Crescent City the daughter of Albert and Edna Meyer Leiding. She married Harold John Benner September 19, 1942 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Schwer. He preceded her in death April 4, 1974.
She is survived by one son, Barry William Benner of Douglasville, Georgia; two daughters, D'Ana Jean (Roger) Windhorn of Clinton, L'Ree Joan (Mike) Fetters of Gilman; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Vivian Leiding of Danforth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Gregory Harold Benner, and one brother, Allen Leiding.
Eunice graduated from Crescent City High School in 1941. She and her husband farmed north of Crescent City until 1964 when she and her husband owned and operated Hickory Haven Campsite for eight years. They moved to Gilman in 1972. Eunice was a bookkeeper for Kingdon's Home Center, Watseka for 18 years as well as a homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Schwer, very active in the Home Extension and was a former 4H leader.
She enjoyed reading, bingo, watching Wheel of Fortune and traveling. Eunice was a prolific seamstress and also loved to quilt and crochet.
Memorials may be made to or to an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019