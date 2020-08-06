Everett Floyd Davison, 91, of Watseka passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home, while holding the hand of his wife of 63 years. He was born on January 21, 1929 in Benton Harbor, MI, the son of Leslie W. and Jessie B. (Foster) Davison. Everett married Norma Jean Lawson on October 27, 1957 in Chicago Heights.
He is survived by his wife Norma Jean Davison; a daughter Kathryn Hope Davison; a brother Leslie (Janet) Davison Jr.; and a niece, who was more like a daughter, Cheryl Pratt; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Richard Davison, and one sister Juanita Stachura.
Everett was a Veteran of the United States Army, retiring in 1993. He was a dedicated family man, spending lots of time with his daughter, Kathy. Every Saturday and Sunday, without fail, Ev, Jean and Kathy would go on drives together. He also enjoyed learning new things, and would be seen at the Watseka Public Library almost daily.
Everett was always helpful. He volunteered his time at the ARC of Iroquois County and Meals on Wheels.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the ARC of Iroquois County.
Baier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
