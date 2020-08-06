1/1
Everett Floyd Davison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett Floyd Davison, 91, of Watseka passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home, while holding the hand of his wife of 63 years. He was born on January 21, 1929 in Benton Harbor, MI, the son of Leslie W. and Jessie B. (Foster) Davison. Everett married Norma Jean Lawson on October 27, 1957 in Chicago Heights.
He is survived by his wife Norma Jean Davison; a daughter Kathryn Hope Davison; a brother Leslie (Janet) Davison Jr.; and a niece, who was more like a daughter, Cheryl Pratt; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Richard Davison, and one sister Juanita Stachura.
Everett was a Veteran of the United States Army, retiring in 1993. He was a dedicated family man, spending lots of time with his daughter, Kathy. Every Saturday and Sunday, without fail, Ev, Jean and Kathy would go on drives together. He also enjoyed learning new things, and would be seen at the Watseka Public Library almost daily.
Everett was always helpful. He volunteered his time at the ARC of Iroquois County and Meals on Wheels.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the ARC of Iroquois County.
Baier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign his guestbook at www.baierfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved