Fletcher J. Strickland- Passed away peacefully at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Age 87.
Survived by his children Zachary Strickland, Cindy (Ed Woodward) Strickland and Henry (Julie) Strickland ; grandchildren Vanessa (Gabe) Reynolds, James Strickland and Jake Strickland.
Preceded in death by his wife Lily Ann (Cain) Strickland, Fletcher Strickland III and his brother Paul Strickland.
Fletcher served in the Korean War with the U.S Army specializing in Ammunition Disposal in Europe. He was very active with the American Legion Post, in the Color Guard and involved with the parades. He was an avid photographer, gardener, a puzzle master and collector of many things. Loving dad, grandpa and father to many. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 A.M. Internment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 9:00AM until time of services.
Published in Times Republic from May 4 to May 10, 2019